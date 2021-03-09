SCSU Baseball Update

The Huskies opened 2021 season on a short road trip to Fort Scott, Kansas. They opened their season with a pair of games with William Jewel College and U of M Crookston.

WILLIAM JEWEL CARDINALS 18 SCSU HUSKIES 14

The Huskies gave up eight runs early in the game, but they came back to narrow the gap to 14-13 after the sixth inning. The Cardinals out hit the Huskies 16-12. The Huskies Mack Larson a right handed senior from Tacoma, Washington and Wilson High School started on the mound. He threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, eight runs, issued a pair of walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tommy Thompson a right handed freshman from Chanhassen High School threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Habeck a lefty freshman from Appleton, Wisconsin threw 4 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, issued a pair of walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Eli Emerson a right hander freshman from Rocori High School closed the game out with one inning of relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he issued one walk.

The Huskies were led on offense by Caleb Marquez a junior from Blue Springs Missouri, he went 2 for 5 with a home run and a double for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Max Gamm a junior from East Ridge High School went 2 for 5 for a RBI, he earned a walk, scored two runs and he had three stolen bases. Matt Quade a senior from Paynesville High School went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Kyle Rodriquez a Junior from Issaquah, Washington went 1 for 4 with a home run and he was hit by a pitch. Paul Steffenson a junior from Kendal, Arkansas went 1 for 3 with a home run for two RBI’s, he scored a pair of runs and he earned a walk. John Nett a freshman from Appleton, Wisconsin went 1 for 4, he earned three walks, scored four runs and he had three stolen bases. Jake Shusterich a senior from Nipomo, California went 1 for 4 with a grand slam for four big RBI’s. Drew Bulson a freshman from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he scored a run and he earned a walk. Reid Conlee sophomore from Blaine High School went 1 for 1 for a RBI.

The Cardinals relief pitcher Mack Stephenson earned the win with three innings of relief, he gave up three hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Cardinals were led on offense by Alex Epp, he went 2 for 6 with a home run for five big RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Cameron Fliege went 2 for 5 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for five RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Anthony Hansen went 4 for 6 with a double for two RBI’s, he scored two runs and he had two stolen bases. Cole Conner went 3 for 5 with a home run for two RBIs, he scored three runs and he was hit by a pitch. Nick Modrein went 3 for 6 with a double for a RBI, he scored three runs and he had a double and a stolen base. Jade Smoot went 2 for 5 with a home run, he scored a two runs and he was hit by a pitch.

U OF M CROOKSTON EAGLES 10 SCSU HUSKIES 9 (11 Innings)

The Eagles jumped out in front with two runs in the 1st inning, two more in the 5th inning and one more in the sixth to take a 5-0 led. The Huskies come back with three runs in the 7th inning and five more in the 9th to tie the game. The Huskies starting pitcher Matt Osterberg a junior lefty from Coleman, Wisconsin threw five innings. He gave up three hits, issued four walks, four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Jacob Bradley a junior right hander from Lake Stevens, Washington threw three innings, he gave up thee hits, issued a pair of walks, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Trevor Koenig a junior lefty from St. Cloud Tech High School threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three walks, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Max Gamm the Huskies 2nd baseman went 3 for 5 with two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Lenny Walker a senior from Tolleson, Arizona went 1 for 4 with a big home run for three RBI’s and he earned a walk. Jake Shusterich the Huskies first baseman went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Drew Bulson a freshman from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1 for 1 for a RBI, he scored a pair of runs and he earned a walk. Kyle Rodriquez the Huskies shortstop went 2 for 6 and John Nett the Huskies centerfielder went 1 for 4, he scored two runs and he earned a pair of walks. Tate Wallat a freshman from Federal Way, Washington went 1 for 5 and he scored a run, Caleb Marquez the Huskies catcher earned a walk and he scored a run and Parker Savard a sophomore from Hammer, Ontario scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher Jake Dykhoff threw six innings, he scattered six hits, he issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Eagles were led on offense by Brock Reller he went 2 for 4 with two home runs for five big RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks. Mason Ruhlman went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he had two walks an he scored a run. Ben Bryant went 1 for-3 with a double and he earned a walk, Bobby Chu went 1 for 1 with a double and he earned a walk and Will Zimmerman earned a walk, scored three runs, had a pair of stolen bases and he had one RBI.

U of M CROOKSTON EAGLES 15 SCSU HUSKIES 11

The Huskies once again got down early, as they gave up runs in the first four innings. It was 6-2 going into the fifth inning. They were out hit 15-11 by the Eagles. The Starting pitcher for the Huskies Fabian Villegas, a junior right hand from Goodyear, Arizona threw 4 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Nick Brauns a junior right hander from Peoria, Arizona was the pitcher of record. He threw 3 innings, he gave two hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Eli Emerson a freshman right hander threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Shusterich a senior right hander threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies were led on offense by Caleb Marquez, the Huskies DH, he went 2 for 4 with a homer in for two RBI’s. Tyler Schiller the Huskies catcher went 2 for 2 with a home run and Tate Wallat the Huskies third baseman went 2 for 3 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. John Nett the Huskies centerfielder went 1 for 4 with a home run for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Paul Steffenson the Huskies rightfielder went 1 for 5 with a home run for two RBI’s. Jake Shusterich the Huskies first baseman went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Max Gamm the Huskies second baseman went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Rodriquez the Huskies shortstop earned a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher Richardson Conner threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, he issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Eagles pitcher of record was Jackson Schneider, he threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Eagles offense was led by Brock Reller, he went 2 for 4 with a home run and a triple for two RBI’s, he scored a pair of runs and he earned two walks. Jake Hjelle went 2 for 4 with a home run for four big RBI’s, he scored two runs and he earned one walk. Landyn Swenson went 3 for 5 with a pair of RBI’s and he earned a walk and Scott Finberg went 1 for 4 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored two runs. Will Zimmerman went 1 for 2 with a home run for two RBI’s, he scored three runs and he earned two walks. Eli Jung went 1 for 5 with a home run for two RBI’s and he earned a walk.