SCSU Baseball Sweeps Bemidji

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKY BASEBALL REPORT

(Monday April 19th @ Putz)

SCSU HUSKIES 9 BSU BEAVERS 4 (7 Innings)

The Huskies were swinging some hot bats, as they collected 14 hits, including five doubles to give their starting pitcher a great deal of support. Tommy Thompson, a freshman righty from Chanhassen High School threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered four hits, four runs, issued five walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Matt Quade, a senior from Paynesville High School, he went 3 for 4 with a double for 4 RBI’s and he scored a run. Jake Shusterich a senior from Arroyo Grande High School of California went 3 for 4 with two doubles and he scored three runs. Paul Steffenson a junior from Kenal Central High School of Arkansas went 3 for 4 for 2 RBI’s. Max Gamm a junior from East Ridge High School went 1 for 4 for 2 RBI’s. John Nett a freshman an from Kimberly High School of Wisconsin went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller a freshman from Hutchinson High School went 2 for 4. Drew Bulson a freshman from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run. Kyle Rodriguez a junior from Issaquah High School of Washington earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tate Wallat a freshman from Todd Beamer High School of Washington earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Beavers starting pitcher Logan Barrick threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Christian Turner threw one inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Isiah Grancorvitz, he went 2 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s. Noah Boser a senior from Pierz High School went 1 for 2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Simon went 1 for 4 with a triple for a RBI and John Perkins a sophomore from New London-Spicer High School earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sam Kalberer earned a walk and Jack Munson earned a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 8 BSU BEAVERS 1

The Huskies continue to swing some hot bats and they got good pitching performances from three of their arms. Mack Larson a senior righty from Wilson High School of Washington threw seven very good innings, he scattered five hits and he gave up one run. Eli Emerson a freshman right

hander from Cold Spring High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Adam Winkels a freshman right hander from Albany High School threw the final inning in relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies were led by their first baseman, Jake Shusterich, he went 2 for 3 with a Grand Slam and a double for 5 RBI’s. Tate Wallat the Huskie third baseman went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. John Nett the Huskies second baseman went 1 for 5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Lenny Walker a senior from Tolleson Union High School of Arizona went 2 for 3 with a stolen base. Max Gamm the Huskies shortstop went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Quade the Huskies right fielder went 1 for 3 with a walk and Paul Steffenson the Huskies center fielder had a stolen base and he scored a run. Reid Conlee a a sophomore from Blaine High School went

1 for 1 as a pinch hitter. Drew Bulson the Huskies catcher scored a run and Kyle Rodriguez a Husky infielder earned a walk.

The Beavers Will Lavin started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Hunter Haggenmiller thew one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and he issued one walk. Jacob Mathiason a freshman from Rockford High School threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he issued one walk.

The Beavers offense was led by Parker Borg, he went 2 for with a double and John Perkins went 2 for 4. Isaiah Grancorvitz went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Sam Kalberer went 1 for 4 with a double, Michael O’Malley went 1 for 3 and Tom Koehen was credited with a RBI.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday April 24th

University of Minnesota Crookston Eagles

1:30/3:30 @ Faber

Sunday April 25th

University of Minnesota Crookston Eagles

12:00 @ Faber

Wednesday April 28th

Minot State University Beavers

1:30/3:30 @ Minot Corbett Field