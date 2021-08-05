Sauk Rapids-Rice To Have Its Own Nordic Ski Team Again

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids-Rice High School will once again have its own nordic ski team, ending the coop agreement with St. Cloud Apollo.

Sauk Rapids-Rice will retain the nordic ski coaching staff after the dissolution of the cooperative agreement with Apollo High School. Nicholas Snavely will lead the program.

The Storm had a stand-alone nordic ski program in the mid-1980s through 2008, when they began the cooperative with Apollo.

Nordic ski is a winter sport and is open to both boys and girls, grades 7-12.

