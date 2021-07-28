Sauk Centre Authorities Cleaning Up Storm Damage [LOOK]

Some early morning storms rolled through central Minnesota impacting several counties including Stearns.

The Sauk Centre Police Department took to Facebook to warn the public about hazards in the roadway as a result of storm damage.

They wrote, "The Sauk Centre Police, Fire and Street Departments are out with many hazards around town from the early morning storm. Please drive with caution."

Authorities also included a photo on Facebook of a large tree that was down, and completely obstructing the roadway making it impossible for travel.

If you do live in an area that was impacted by the early morning storms, be advised you may need to take alternative routes to work this morning.

The Facebook post has been gaining popularity on social media, being reacted to dozens of times since being published.

Tony Adams commented, "wow that looks bad."



The National Weather Service had issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning early Thursday for parts of Stearns, Meeker, Todd and Kandiyohi counties. The warnings went into effect just before 5 a.m. Those warnings were allowed to expire by 6:15 a.m.

More severe storms are expected late this afternoon in norther Minnesota into Wisconsin. Parts of Minnesota are still in an Excessive Heat Warning now through 9 p.m. tonight (Wednesday). The heat indices will be between 105 and 110.

