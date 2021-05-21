Sartell’s Apple Duathlon Set For Saturday

The Apple Duathlon is on tap for Saturday morning in Sartell. In addition to the main duathlon (which combines running and biking), there will also be a short-course option and a 5k Family Run.

The event has been held in Sartell since 1983 and has been used as a qualifying event for both the national and world duathlon championships.

The long course is a standard distance duathlon that begins with a 5k run at Sartell Middle School, followed by a 33k bike that begins at the Middle School, continues through St. Stephen and concludes along River Road before concluding with another 5k race to the finish line.

The short course begins with a 5k run and is followed by a shorter 15.5k bike and concludes with a shorter finishing run. The Apple 5K Family Fun Run is just that... a 5K run that is open to the entire family, with a portion of the proceeds supporting the Sartell All-Sports Booster Club.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Speaking previously to WJON, Race Director Evin Haukos said people are eager to get back onto the course after a year off:

One thing we are realizing is people need health, exercise and events. We are social people and this has been hard on people and we are trying to get that back. We've proven we can have these races in a safe manner and we will continue to push for that.

The Apple Duathlon will cause road closures on Saturday, with the biggest being Pine Cone Road in Sartell from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m..