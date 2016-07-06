Santana Throws Complete Game, Twins Win 4-0 Over Athletics

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Some excellent pitching by Ervin Santana helped the Minnesota Twins take the three games series against the Oakland Athletics after this (Wednesday) afternoon's 4-0 shut out.

Santana allowed only two hits and struck out eight batters to help seal the victory. It's only his eighth shutout and 15th complete game in his career.

The Twins also got some help at the plate thanks to first baseman Joe Mauer, who had three hits and an RBI.

Athletics pitcher Sonny Gray gave up one run, six hits and four walks in six innings, losing his seventh straight decision, the longest active skid in the American League.

The Twins have won four of their last five games and each of their last three series at home.

They will now face the Texas Rangers in a four-game series beginning tomorrow (Thursday) night.