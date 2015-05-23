Samardzija, Sox Cool Off Twins
CHICAGO, IL -- The Minnesota Twins could not build on an early lead as the Chicago White Sox came back to take the first game of the weekend series, 3-2 on Friday night.
Minnesota scored two runs in the first inning, the first coming on an RBI double by Joe Mauer. Mauer surprisingly stole third base allowing Trevor Plouffe to knock him in on a sacrifice fly that gave the Twins a 2-0 lead.
Chicago starter Jeff Samardzija stifled Twins batters from that point on, shutting Minnesota out for the rest of the game and allowed only three hits in eight innings.
A good outing by Twins starter Phil Hughes was wasted, as Hughes pitched as well as his Chicago counterpart -- allowing two runs on eight hits in seven innings.
The White Sox took the lead in the bottom of the eighth against Minnesota reliever Aaron Thompson on a sacrifice fly by outfielder J.B. Shuck.
Trailing 3-2, the Twins went down 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth against Chicago closer David Robertson.
With the loss, the Twins fall to 23-18 on the season. Game two of the three-game series is scheduled for a 3:10 p.m. start this afternoon with Trevor May taking the mound for Minnesota against Chicago ace Chris Sale.