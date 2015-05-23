Samardzija, Sox Cool Off Twins

CHICAGO, IL -- The Minnesota Twins could not build on an early lead as the Chicago White Sox came back to take the first game of the weekend series, 3-2 on Friday night.

Minnesota scored two runs in the first inning, the first coming on an RBI double by Joe Mauer . Mauer surprisingly stole third base allowing Trevor Plouffe to knock him in on a sacrifice fly that gave the Twins a 2-0 lead.

Chicago starter Jeff Samardzija stifled Twins batters from that point on, shutting Minnesota out for the rest of the game and allowed only three hits in eight innings.

A good outing by Twins starter Phil Hughes was wasted, as Hughes pitched as well as his Chicago counterpart -- allowing two runs on eight hits in seven innings.

The White Sox took the lead in the bottom of the eighth against Minnesota reliever Aaron Thompson on a sacrifice fly by outfielder J.B. Shuck.

Trailing 3-2, the Twins went down 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth against Chicago closer David Robertson.

With the loss, the Twins fall to 23-18 on the season. Game two of the three-game series is scheduled for a 3:10 p.m. start this afternoon with Trevor May taking the mound for Minnesota against Chicago ace Chris Sale.