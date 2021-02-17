Rusty Wild Falls To Kings Tuesday

The Los Angeles Kings beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0 at Staples Center Tuesday night. The game was Minnesota's first in two weeks following an outbreak of COVID-19 among players and staff.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored a power play goal at 3:26 of the first period to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead. Anderson-Dolan's third goal of the season was assisted by Jeff Carter and Gabriel Vilardi.

The Kings made it 2-0 on Trevor Moore's first goal of the season at 12:03 of the second period. Moore's goal was assisted by Anderson-Dolan.

Dustin Brown's seventh goal of the season came at 16:56 of the third period to make it a 3-0 game and Drew Doughty iced the win for the Kings with a goal at 19:23. Jonathan Quick made 28 saves to earn the shutout in net for Los Angeles.

Kaapo Kahkonen got the start in net for the Wild and made 25 saves on 28 shots faced. Rookie forward Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with five shots on goal in 20:54 of ice time, the highest among Wild forwards.

The Wild will try to get back on track when they play at Anaheim Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.

Among the Wild players still being held out due to COVID-19 protocols are defensemen Jonas Brodin, Carson Soucy and Brad Hunt, forward Victor Rask and goaltender Cam Talbot.

The Wild also announced the rescheduling of the games they missed over the last two weeks.