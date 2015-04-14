Runner Prematurely Celebrates, Loses in Humiliating Fashion

Check out this modern-day tortoise and the hare moment.

Oregon’s Tanguy Pepiot thought he was going to win the men's steeplechase at this weekend's Pepsi Team Invitational. He raised his arms in triumph toward the crowd and appears to have slowed down a bit, thinking the win was in the bag. Unbeknownst to Pepiot, Washington's Meron Simon came flying down the stretch to pass him and claim victory.

It's a reminder to all athletes out there that you should really go all out and give 100% until the final whistle blows.

Ironically, Utah wide receiver Kaelin Clay learned a similar lesson when he dropped the football before crossing the goal line in a game last season against -- you guessed it -- Oregon.

Guess not everyone enrolled at Oregon was paying attention.