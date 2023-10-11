RUBY'S POP-UP PANTRY IS COMING TO CENTRAL MINNESOTA

Ruby's Pantry is coming to central Minnesota with oodles of great food for anyone who would like to save big bucks on their grocery bills.

For a $25 contribution, you will receive a large amount of food. $25 will get you a shopping cart full of groceries. You can purchase as many shares as you would like, so if you want two shares, it would be a $50 contribution. If you want three shares, it would be $75. If you want four shares it would be a $100 contribution. Make sense? You may want to share some of your food with those close to you so that it all gets used.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

WHAT IS RUBY'S PANTRY?

What is Ruby's Pantry? Ruby's Pantry is a pop-up Pantry that visits locations across Minnesota and Wisconsin, and provides a way for us to save on waste and put money back in our pockets. No income or residence requirements are needed to benefit from this program.

EXPRESS TRACK RESERVATIONS

Some locations have an Express Track Reservation to reserve your bundles with your donation and then you can select the location and time slot that works best for you. You simply check in on the day of the Pantry at the Express Track Registration Desk. There is no limit to how many pantries you can visit, or how many times you can visit.

What types of foods should I buy? Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

GOALS OF RUBY'S PANTRY

They have a few big goals in mind. Ruby's gathers food overages, surpluses, and bumper crops, and then divides them up into big food bundles (shares) for you. It is a way to save on food waste and a way to save you a ton of money on your grocery bill.

Wondering what types of food are included in these bundles? They can change up to the last minute because it all depends on what's available but it can be a wide variety of foods including but not limited to:

Potatoes

Eggs

Pizza

Sausage

Mac N Cheese

Milk

Bread

Canned goods

Cereal

Snacks

Cookies

Chips

Popcorn

Juice

Candy

Pop

LOCATIONS IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA

I found a few pop-up locations around central Minnesota. Those locations are in Brainerd, Little Falls, and Foley. Depending on where you're located in Minnesota, you can find locations across the state that may work best for you or maybe family members in other locations.

HOW TO PAY FOR YOUR SHARES

You can pay on the day of the distribution on a first come, first serve basis. To reserve a share and pay online go to www.rubyspantry.org.

FOLEY

Tuesday, October 17th

5 pm to 6:30 pm

$25 Cash per share(a grocery cart is equal to one share).

931 Norman Avenue North, Foley, MN

LITTLE FALLS

Monday, October 23rd

4:30 pm to 6 pm

$25 Cash per share(a grocery cart is equal to one share).

15615 Hwy 27, Little Falls, MN. (The distribution line forms in the Fleet parking lot, and a volunteer will direct you to the Ruby Pantry site).

