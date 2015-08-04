Rox Win To Clinch Home Playoff Game

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Honkers 9-1 Monday night at Mayo Field in Rochester to clinch a home playoff game for the first time in team history. The Rox moved to 25-8 with the win, 5.5 games ahead of the Willmar Stingers in the second half North Division standings.

Liam Bedford was 2-5 with three runs batted in for the Rox, Lee Miller went 4-6 with three runs scored, and John Sansone was 4-5 on the evening.

The Rox are off Tuesday night before finishing their season series with the Honkers in Rochester Wednesday. The Rox are back home Thursday night to host Mankato.