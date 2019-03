The St. Cloud Rox won their sixth straight game Sunday with a 6-3 win over the Duluth Huskies at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are now 13-6 on the season.

St. Cloud is 6-1 at their home park this season, and the Rox have won 12 of their last 14 games.

The Rox will enjoy a rare day off on Monday before beginning a series with Waterloo Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field.