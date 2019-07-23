Rox win big 16-6 over the Bucks

St. Cloud -- The St. Cloud Rox bounced back after 9-1 loss Monday against the Bucks by posting 10 runs in the first inning in route to a 16-6 blowout win at Waterloo.

Alex Carrillo started the game for the Rox and threw the first five innings giving up five runs. Hance Smith led the way on offense getting three hits including a home run with five RBIs that included a grand slam in the first inning. Jordan Barth added 3 hits with 3 runs scored and 3 RBIs. Ben Carew and Gus Steiger each had 3 hits for St. Cloud.

The Rox improve to 34-20 overall and 14-5 in the 2nd half of the season. The Rox lead the 2nd half Great Plains West Division by 2 1/2 games over 2nd place Mankato. The Rox have a off-day Wednesday but return to action Thursday against the Bismark Larks at home at 7:05 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35.