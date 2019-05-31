Rox Welcome Lombardozzi to St. Cloud Saturday [PODCAST]

Former Twins' 2nd baseman Steve Lombardozzi joined me on WJON Thursday and will be the special guest of the St. Cloud Rox Saturday night. Lombardozzi will throw out the first pitch, sign autographs and take pictures with fans before the Rox home opener Saturday night against Bismarck.

Lombardozzi was a member of the Twins' 87 World Series Champion team. He was the starting 2nd baseman for the Twins from 1985-1988. He teamed up with shortstop Greg Gagne to form a consistent double play combination for the Twins that helped them win the first World Series in Twins history.

Lombardozzi talked about his experiences in the magical '87 season, team chemistry, his time in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization and his son's pursuit of a Major League career. Listen to the conversation below.

Getty Images

Steve Lombardozzi Jr is currently playing in the Oakland Athletics organization after spending time with the Washington Nationals and making his Major League Debut with the Nationals. To get tickets for Saturday's game go to stcloudrox.com .