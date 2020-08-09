Rox Wax Willmar 5-1

The St. Cloud Rox took down the Willmar Stingers in the series opener on Saturday.

The Rox pushed out to an early lead in the game with two runs in the bottom of the first. The Stingers answered in the top of the second, putting their first run on the board.

After that, it was all St. Cloud. The Rox scored one in the bottom of the second and two more in the bottom of the seventh to win it 5-1.

Ben Norman, Jack Kelly, Jordan Barth, Collin Montez, Andrew Pintar each ran one in for the Rox. Zane Mills allowed five hits and one run in seven innings. Nate Peterson gave up only one hit in the final two innings.

The Rox improve to 18-11. They will face Willmar in a double-header on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 11:35 a.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.