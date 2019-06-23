Rox Trounce Stingers 8-3

The St. Cloud Rox won their 4th game in a row with an 8-3 win over Willmar Sunday sweeping the 2-game series. The Rox scored 5 runs with the help of 2 Willmar errors in the 8th inning to blow the game wide open.

Garrett Delano went 3-5 with a run scored and 5 RBIs, Jordan Barth had 2 hits, 2 runs scored and 1 RBI and Garret Nielsen had 2 hits and 1 run scored for the Rox. Max Rippl earned the win in relief allowed 1 earned run in 2 innings. Ben Dotzler started the game on the mound for the Rox throwing 6 innings with 2 hits and 1 earned run allowed.

The Rox are 16-11, tied with Rochester for 2nd place in the Great Plains West Division just 1/2 game back of Willmar for first place.

The Rox have the day off Monday but play again Tuesday against Thunder Bay at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35.