Rox Swept by Willmar in Weekend Series Finale

The St. Cloud Rox closed out the weekend with a second-straight loss to the Willmar Stingers on Saturday.

Willmar pushed out to an early lead, scoring one run in the third and adding three more in the fifth. St. Cloud got on the board in the sixth, cutting their deficit to 4-1. The Rox added another in the eighth, but it was not enough to hold off the Stingers. St. Cloud ultimately fell 5-2.

Kodie Kolden put up one run on two hits for the Rox. Tyler Finke scored St. Cloud's other run. Trevor Koenig, Nate Peterson, Noah Myhre, and Trent Schoeberl allowed for a combined 10 hits and five runs.

The Rox fall to 4-5. They will return home Monday to host the Mankato MoonDogs. Pre-game starts at 6:35 p.m.