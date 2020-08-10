Rox Sweep Stingers In Sunday Doubleheader

The St. Cloud Rox swept the Willmar Stingers in a pair of games at Bill Taunton Stadium Sunday. The Rox took game one 9-3 before taking the nightcap 8-5 in ten innings.

Ben Norman and Andrew Pintar each went deep for the Rox in game one, while Jordan Barth knocked in three runs in game two to pace the St. Cloud offense.

The Rox are now 20-11 on the season. St. Cloud will head south Monday for a game against Mankato at Franklin Rogers Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.