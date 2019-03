The St. Cloud Rox five game winning streak was snapped in Eau Claire with a 9-3 loss Thursday night. The Rox are now 5-5 on the season.

Trevor Putzig (Tennessee Tech) hit a two-run home run to left field in the 7th inning to snap the Express' shutout bid and cut St. Cloud's deficit to 8-2.

The Rox return home Friday night for a game with the Rochester Honkers. Pregame coverage gets underway at 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 The Fan.