The Rox beat the Eau Claire Express 11-4 Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. St Cloud improves to 17-12 on the season and remain one game out of first place in the North Division.

Austin Athmann was 1-3 with a home run and three runs batted in, Liam Bedford was 2-4 with a run batted in and Connor Crane was 1-4 with three runs scored.

The Rox host Eau Claire Friday night at 7:05. Pregame coverage on AM 1390 The Fan begins at 6:35.