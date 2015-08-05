Rox Playoff Tickets On Sale Wednesday

The St. Cloud Rox clinched a home playoff game, scheduled to be played on Monday night at Joe Faber Field, with their Monday win at Rochester. The Rox will play either Duluth or Rochester in the first round.

Tickets for the playoff games go on sale at 9 AM Wednesday morning.

The first two rounds are single elimination games to be played on Monday and Tuesday. The winner of those games will play for the Collegiate World Series title in a best of three series to begin on Thursday, August 13th.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 240-9798 or by visiting stcloudrox.com. Granite City Sports on AM 1390 The Fan will give away tickets this week. Listen live Wednesday through Friday for the cue to call in.