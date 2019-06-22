Rox Complete Comeback Against Stingers

Willmar -- Saint Cloud would take game one from Willmar, winning 8-6 at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar would jump out to the early lead by scoring two runs in the first three innings to take a 2-0 early lead. Saint Cloud would answer back thanks to a two run home run by Gus Steiger to tie it at 2-2 in the top of the fourth. In the same inning Zack Elliot would hit a rbi double and Brady Harlan would hit an rbi single to give Saint Cloud a 4-2 lead. Willmar would answer in a big way in the bottom of the fourth by scoring four runs in the inning to take a 6-4 lead. Saint Cloud would tie the game at 6-6 in the top of the 6th thanks to a rbi double by Jordan Barth.

Saint Cloud would score in the top of 7th on a Brett Bonar rbi double to take a 7-6 lead. They would add a insurance run in the top of 9th on a rbi single by Freddy Achecar to make it 8-6.

The Rox, who are now 15-11 will travel back to Joe Faber Field to play the Willmar Stingers Sunday. You can hear both games on 1390 Granite City Sports. Pre-game show starts at 3:35 p.m.