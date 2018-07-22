Rox Comeback Falls Short Saturday in Willmar

The St. Cloud Rox (25-28) trailed 4-0 in the sixth inning, but battled back to tie the game -- only to fall 6-5 to the Willmar Stingers in fourteen innings.

The game lasted just under five hours of play. It was the longest game of the season played by the Rox and it ranks ninth in Northwoods League history in time elapsed.

The Rox showed incredible fight in the game after trailing 4-0 in the sixth inning. In the seventh, Ricardo Sanchez drilled a single up the middle and scored Jack Barrie from second base to give the Rox their first run of the game.

In the eighth inning, Ryan Davis doubled to the wall in center field, but the play was only just getting started. An overthrow at home plate from the outfield scored Marshall Gilbert from first base. Davis advanced to third on the same play and was able to score after a second overthrow at the third base bag from the catcher. That put St. Cloud down just one run.

Needing at least a run to extend the game, the Rox loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth inning. A ground ball in the infield scored Barrie and tied the game at four.

Willmar left the bases loaded in the 11th inning, setting up another chance for St. Cloud at the plate. Ryan Weisenberg drilled a single into left field, scoring Davis, and gave the Rox their first lead of the game. The Stingers tied the game in the bottom of the 12th. They would later score in the 14th inning to win the game.

NEXT : The Rox take on the Willmar Stingers at 4:05 PM this afternoon at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud (Radio: 1390 KXSS).