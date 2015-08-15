Rox Can’t Find Their Swing, Fall In Collegiate World Series

ST. CLOUD -- The historic season for the St. Cloud Rox came to an end last (Friday) night in Game 2 of the 2015 Summer Collegiate World Series.

The Rox fell to the Kenosha Kingfish by a score of 8-1.

Rox starting pitcher Lucas Gilbreath only lasted two innings for the team, before a handful of relief pitchers tried to get something going.

The lone bright spot for the Rox came in the fifth inning when Joe Tietjen made his way around the bases and scoring off a John Sansone single.

The 2015 was a season to remember for St. Cloud as they destroyed the team's record for most wins in a season (51-25), taking the North Division after a record 30-win second half, making the Northwoods Leagues Playoffs for the first time in team history, and making an appearance in the Summer Collegiate World Series.