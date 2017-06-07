Rox Beat Border Cats In Extra Innings Tuesday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Thunder Bay Border Cats 4-3 in twelve innings Tuesday night at Mills Field in Brainerd. The Rox have now won four straight games to improve to 6-2 on the season.

Cole Krzmazick's pinch-hit single in the top of the 12th inning scored Matt Tarantino from second base to give the Rox a lead they would not relinquish. Luke Ringhofer had a three-hit game for St. Cloud and drove in a run in the win.

The Rox return home Wednesday night to take on the LaCrosse Loggers at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is slated for 7:05 on AM 1390 KXSS.