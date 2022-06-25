Rox and Twins Come Up Short Friday

The Minnesota Twins and St. Cloud Rox both started their weekends off with losses, but each team will get another chance on Saturday.

RECAPS:

- The Twins dropped the series opener 1-0 to Colorado at Target Field on Friday. Carlos Correa, Ryan Jeffers, and Max Kepler each connected once for the only three hits Minnesota could muster. Connor Joe scored the only run on the day for the Rockies. The Twins fall to 39-33 and Colorado improves to 31-40. The teams will take the field for game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Rox gave up a run in the bottom of the ninth for a 4-3 loss to Willmar on Friday. This marks the second straight loss for the club. John Nett, Brice Matthews, and Brady Prewitt each scored a run for St. Cloud. The Rox fall to 18-5 and will travel to Mankato to face the MoonDogs (13-13) on Saturday. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:05 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

