Rough Ice Fishing Season Nearing an End in Central MN

This winter's ice fishing season may have been one of the toughest for Central Minnesota anglers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says once the wheel houses had to be off the lake that puts an end to the ice fishing season for many people. Schmitt says the best pan fishing of the season is right now for those who are sticking with it. He says in talking with a resort owner in northern Minnesota he indicated that ice wise this is either the worst or one of the worst ice fishing season's he's ever seen. Schmitt says the combination of slush, snow and snow drifts made it difficult to get around area lakes. He says he'd like to see the weather flip to move toward spring and open water season.

A few sports shows are taking place this weekend. They include the Northwest Sports Show in Minneapolis which runs thru Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Schmitt says it is the biggest sport show in Minnesota and it includes seminars, information about resorts, boats, tackle, electronics, hunting, etc... He says years ago the show used to be a 10-day show and now it is a 4-day event.

Photo provided by Jay Caldwell Photo provided by Jay Caldwell loading...

Schmitt says he especially likes the Minnesota Turkey and Deer Classic which runs Friday-Sunday at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. He says it's an opportunity to take a look at some of the biggest deer shot in Minnesota this season and some of the biggest deer taken historically in the state. Schmitt says the event includes seminars as well. He says on Saturday former Minnesota Vikings Tommy Kramer and Henry Thomas and former head coach Bud Grant will be there to sign autographs.

The Minnesota Muskie Expo expo is taking place Friday-Sunday on the State Fairgrounds in the Warner Building. Schmitt says the event features seminars, information on guides and tackle and it's all about muskies.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.