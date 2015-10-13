Rocori Knocks Off Little Falls In Football Playoffs 27-14

COLD SPRING -- A brisk night for high school football playoffs as the #3 seed Rocori Spartans played host to the #6 seed Little Falls Flyers in Section 8-4A action tonight (Tuesday).

Both teams started out sluggish in the first quarter, but the flyers gained some momentum after an interception by Thomas Miller midway through the first quarter.

The Flyers would use that to develop some chemistry between quarterback Braden Backowski and receiver Landon Bjorge who found his way in the endzone, off a quick 12-yard slant, to go up 7-0 to end the first.

Early in the second quarter Spartan quarterback Conner Shoborg finds Alec Anderson coming across the middle of the field and he would take it to the house for a 50-yard touchdown that would tie the game at 7-7.

Next Flyer possession they would strike with a big play of there own, thanks to a 30-yard pass from Backowski to Bjorge. However the would later turn it over on downs.

The Spartans would then look to get the ground game going after a nice hand off up the middle by Nick Warne for the first down. Four plays later Warne would keep his feet moving and break a few tackles and work his way into the endzone to give Rocori a 13-7 lead at the half.

In the second half it would be all Rocori as the Spartans score 14 more points and finish off the Flyers 27-14.

The Spartans will play at Detroit Lakes on Saturday.