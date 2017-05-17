Rockies Top Twins Tuesday At Target Field

The Colorado Rockies beat the Minnesota Twins 7-3 Tuesday night at Target Field in the opening game of a three game series. The Twins fall to 19-16 with the loss.

Minnesota extended its streak of consecutive games with a home run to 16 with Byron Buxton's blast in the fourth inning. However, Twins starter Phil Hughes faltered in the sixth inning, ultimately earning the loss to fall to 4-2 on the season.

The Twins will host the Rockies again Wednesday night at 7:10. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON beginning with the pregame show at 6:30.