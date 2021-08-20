Rice Is Hosting Their Annual Family Fun Days Parade Saturday

Rice Family Fun Days kicks off this weekend and there'll be no shortage of fun. After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is moving forward with their event this year. Dust off your best parade watching chair and pack some waters.

The Rice Family Fun Days parade gets underway on Saturday, August 21 at noon. Expect candy, music and good times. The Rice Fire Department and Police Department will be rolling through with their vehicles for the kids to check out.

The parade stretches from Division Street to 3rd Street in Rice. Parade floats will start lining up near Snap Fitness at 11:30 a.m. Signs will be posted in the area to let the public know where to sit and to let the floats know where to lineup.

There's a kiddie parade that'll be walking in the big parade. They're float number 7.

According to the City of Rice website, there are 44 floats in the parade. City officials were considering whether to have a parade this year after the Rice Fun Day committee dissolved.

According to WJON, the town's mayor, Brian Skroch, asked his staff to organize the parade this year in order but the hope is that another organization will step in and run it next year.

If you're planning on attending the parade, you'll also be able to see a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The 'Wall That Heals' is at Rice Elementary School from now through August 22.

Rice Elementary School is located at 200 NE 3rd Avenue in Rice.

