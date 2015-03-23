Retiring St. John’s Basketball Coach Talks Retirement [AUDIO]

St. John's head men's basketball coach Jim Smith talked with me on WJON today. Jim is the all-time winningest coach in Minnesota college basketball history with 786. Smith led his teams to seven MIAC titles, five MIAC playoff titles, nine trips to the NAIA tournament and eight trips to the NCAA Division III playoffs, most recently in 2007. Smith won MIAC titles in each of the past five decades and totaled a 599-341 (.637) record in conference play. Listen to the conversation below.

Jim Smith will continue as Men's Basketball Coach thru June 30. The National search to replace Jim Smith at St. John's has already begun.