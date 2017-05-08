Red Sox Rout Twins Sunday

The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 17-6 Sunday afternoon at Target Field. The Sox took two out of three games in the weekend series.

The anticipated pitcher's duel between Ervin Santana and Chris Sale never truly materialized, with Santana giving up three runs in the top of the first inning and Sale allowing the Twins to tie the game with four runs in the fifth.

The Red Sox scored ten runs in the top of the ninth inning to pull away for the win.

The Twins will play at Chicago Tuesday night.