Red-Hot Twins Blank Astros

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins managed only three hits for the game, but shut out the Houston Astros in a 3-0 win on Friday night.

Kyle Gibson got his ninth win of the season for the Twins, pitching five-plus innings of shut out ball.

The offense sputtered, but did enough against Houston starter Scott Kazmir .

Eduardo Nunez had the big hit of the night -- a solo home run to get the scoring started for the Twins in the third inning. Nunez added an RBI groundout in the fourth to make the game 3-0.

The Minnesota bullpen remained hot, keeping the Astros off the bases and off the scoreboard. Closer Glen Perkins pitched a scoreless seventh inning as he returned from an ailing back and interim closer Kevin Jepsen picked up his fourth save in the past week.

The Twins (66-62) have won seven of their past eight games. Game two with the Astros is scheduled for a 6:10 p.m. start with Mike Pelfrey (6-7) taking the mound for Minnesota against Mike Fiers (6-9).