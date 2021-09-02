Rain Will Fall On A Large Part of Minnesota Thursday, Friday

UNDATED -- Rain will spread slowly across the area from west to east Thursday and taper off from west to east on Friday morning.

Heavy rain is possible in western Minnesota.

Rain is expected to arrive in the St. Cloud Metro area around mid to late afternoon. We're looking at about one to 1.5 inches of rain in St. Cloud with heavier amounts to our west.

We are still about 4 1/2 inches below normal for precipitation this year, so the rain will be welcomed.

National Weather Service

Get our free mobile app

Mainly dry weather follows this system with temperatures a little below average.

Autocross Returns to St. Cloud, Circuit Coming in 2022