Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, September 26th
Senior midfielder Logan Lommel notched a hat trick in Apollo's 9-1 boys soccer rout of Fergus Falls Tuesday. The Eagles are now 7-2-1 on the season with the win.
ELSEWHERE:
Volleyball
Alexandria 3, Tech 0
Brainerd 3, Sartell 1
Fergus Falls 3, Apollo 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Rocori 1
Cathedral 3, Becker 1
Girls Soccer
Fergus Falls 0, Tech 0
Sartell 2, Alexandria 0
Bemidji 4, Apollo 2
Cathedral 11, Melrose 1
Boys Soccer
Brainerd 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Apollo 9, Fergus Falls 1
Willmar 2, Rocori 1
Sartell 3, Alexandria 2