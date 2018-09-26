Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, September 26th

Photo: Chad Keller, Apollo Soccer

Senior midfielder Logan Lommel notched a hat trick in Apollo's 9-1 boys soccer rout of Fergus Falls Tuesday. The Eagles are now 7-2-1 on the season with the win.

ELSEWHERE:

Volleyball
Alexandria 3, Tech 0
Brainerd 3, Sartell 1
Fergus Falls 3, Apollo 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Rocori 1
Cathedral 3, Becker 1

Girls Soccer
Fergus Falls 0, Tech 0
Sartell 2, Alexandria 0
Bemidji 4, Apollo 2
Cathedral 11, Melrose 1

Boys Soccer
Brainerd 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Apollo 9, Fergus Falls 1
Willmar 2, Rocori 1
Sartell 3, Alexandria 2

Categories: Apollo Sports, Cathedral Sports, high school sports, ROCORI Sports, Sartell-St. Stephen Sports, Sauk Rapids-Rice Sports, Tech Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top