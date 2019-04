The Cathedral boys soccer team beat Apollo 2-1 Tuesday night to wrap up their regular season schedule. The Crusaders head to the playoffs with a 13-3 record overall.

CHS will host Minnewaska Thursday night in the opening round of the section playoffs. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

ELSEWHERE:

GIRLS SOCCER

St. John’s Prep 1, Rocori 0

VOLLEYBALL

Willmar 3, Tech 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Apollo 0

Rocori 3, Sartell 1