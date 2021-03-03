Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, March 2nd

The St. Cloud Icebreakers topped Bemidji 6-0 Tuesday night at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud. The Icebreakers are now 5-7 on the season.

St. Cloud started the rout with a trio of first period goals beginning with Ava Schmidt's tally at 5:10 of the opening frame. Schmidt's goal was assisted by Dorothy Benson and Cailey Davidson.

The Icebreakers made the score 2-0 just over two minutes later with Cailey Davidson's unassisted goal at 7:18. Davidson's score was quickly followed by another Schmidt goal just over a minute later to make the score 3-0 heading into the first intermission.

Jenna Amundson notched a pair of shorthanded goals just nine seconds apart late in the second period to make the score 5-0. He first goal, which came at 15:49, was assisted by Schmidt, while the second goal saw Peyton Mathiasen and Katherine Bell credited with assists.

Bell would ice the game with a shorty of her own at 1:05 of the third period, assisted by Benson and Ally Breidenbach.

The Icebreakers will play at Alexandria at 6:30 on Thursday night.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

ELSEWHERE:

GHKY: Moorhead 5, Storm N Sabres 0

GHKY: Chisago Lakes 4, River Lakes 3

BHKY: St. Cloud 3, Bemidji 2 (OT)

BHKY: Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Becker/Big Lake 0

BBB: Willmar 81, Tech 79

BBB: Little Falls 70, Cathedral 59

GBB: Fergus Falls 76, Rocori 31

GBB: Sauk Rapids-Rice 63, Tech 40

GBB: Sartell 60, Apollo 30

GBB: Cathedral 54, Melrose 24

Enter your number to get our free mobile app