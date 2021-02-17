Prep Sports Scoreboard – Tuesday, February 16th

The Sartell boys hockey team topped Brainerd 3-1 Tuesday night at Bernick's Arena in Sartell. The Sabres are now 5-3 on the season.

The Sabres rattled off three first period goals then held on for the win behind goalie Quentin Sigurdson's 48-save effort. Acccording to the Boys Hockey Hub website, Sigurdson is 5-3 with a 1.99 goals against average this season.

With Brainerd's Max Roby serving a two minute penalty for slashing, the Sabres' Josh Kern cashed in on the power play at 11:44 of the first period, assisted by Thomas Franke and Michael Webster.

Sartell would score again at 16:37 when Hayden Walters beat Warriors goalie Jed Klang to make the score 2-0. Walters' goal was assisted by Kern and Parker Comstock.

The Sabres struck again just eight seconds later when Tory Lund notched an unassisted goal to make the score 3-0.

Brainerd's lone tally came at 9:21 of the third period with Cooper Cousino scoring for the Warriors.

The Sabres will host Little Falls at Bernick's Arena on Saturday night.

Elsewhere, August Falloon scored in overtime to give St. Cloud a 2-1 win over Buffalo.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Cambridge-Isanti 3

Fergus Falls 3, Cathedral 2

River Lakes 6, Willmar 0

Girls Hockey

Willmar 3, River Lakes 2

Brainerd/LF 2, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1

Boys Basketball

Willmar 75, Sartell 62

Apollo 54, Fergus Falls 50

Rocori 57, Monticello 55

Alexandria 83, Tech 77

Sauk Rapids-Rice 67, Little Falls 38

Melrose 59, Cathedral 49

Girls Basketball

Tech 76, Apollo 42

Rocori 68, Sartell 65 OT

Zimmerman 77, Cathedral 40