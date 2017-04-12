Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, April 11th

The Tech Tiger baseball team beat the Rocori Spartans 4-2 Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. The Tigers improve to 2-0 with the win, while the Spartans open the season at 0-1.

Ethan Hopper had a pair of hits in the win for Tech. The Spartans had the tying runs in scoring position with two outs in the top of the second inning, but Austin Nikolas struck out Dylan Tebrake to end the game.

ELSEWHERE:

Willmar 10, Sartell 6

Sauk Rapids 13, Moorhead 6

Little Falls 14, Cathedral 5

SOFTBALL

Cathedral 5, Little Falls 0

Sartell 5, Willmar 4

Rocori 7, Tech 2

Bemidji 7, Sauk Rapids 6