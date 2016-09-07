Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday
Here is a look at all the prep scores for Tuesday, September 6th. The Tech and Sauk Rapids-Rice girls soccer match was moved to October 8th in Sauk Rapids.
Boys Soccer
Willmar 4, Sartell 0
Apollo 5, Brainerd 3
Tech 3, Sauk Rapids 0
Alexandria 3 , ROCORI 2
Cathedral 4, St. John’s Prep 4
Girls Soccer
Sartell 3, Willmar 0
Apollo 2, Brainerd 2
Alexandria 7, ROCORI 0
Cathedral 5, St. John’s Prep 0
Volleyball
Sartell 3, Sauk Rapids 2
Willmar 3, Apollo 0
ROCORI 3, Brainerd 0
Tech 3, Big Lake 1
Maple Lake 3, Cathedral 0