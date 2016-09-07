Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday

Here is a look at all the prep scores for Tuesday, September 6th. The Tech and Sauk Rapids-Rice girls soccer match was moved to October 8th in Sauk Rapids.

Boys Soccer

Willmar 4, Sartell 0

Apollo 5, Brainerd 3

Tech 3, Sauk Rapids 0

Alexandria 3 , ROCORI 2

Cathedral 4, St. John’s Prep 4

Girls Soccer

Sartell 3, Willmar 0

Apollo 2, Brainerd 2

Alexandria 7, ROCORI 0

Cathedral 5, St. John’s Prep 0

Volleyball

Sartell 3, Sauk Rapids 2

Willmar 3, Apollo 0

ROCORI 3, Brainerd 0

Tech 3, Big Lake 1

Maple Lake 3, Cathedral 0