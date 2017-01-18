Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday
The Melrose Dutchmen beat the Cathedral Crusader boys basketball team 56-50 Tuesday night at Cathedral High School. Michael Schaefer led the Crusaders with 24 points in the loss.
Melrose improves to 12-0 with the win, while Cathedral falls to 10-3.
ELSEWHERE:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Delano 90, Sauk Rapids-Rice 85
BOYS HOCKEY
Cathedral 7, Sartell 2
Alexandria 2, River Lakes 0
GIRLS HOCKEY
St. Cloud 4, Fergus Falls 3
River Lakes 3, Minneapolis 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fergus Falls 52, ROCORI 34
Willmar 50, Sartell 31
Alexandria 76, Tech 41
Brainerd 56, Sauk Rapids-Rice 42
Cathedral 60, Milaca 40