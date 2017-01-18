Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday

The Melrose Dutchmen beat the Cathedral Crusader boys basketball team 56-50 Tuesday night at Cathedral High School. Michael Schaefer led the Crusaders with 24 points in the loss.

Melrose improves to 12-0 with the win, while Cathedral falls to 10-3.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delano 90, Sauk Rapids-Rice 85

BOYS HOCKEY

Cathedral 7, Sartell 2

Alexandria 2, River Lakes 0

GIRLS HOCKEY

St. Cloud 4, Fergus Falls 3

River Lakes 3, Minneapolis 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fergus Falls 52, ROCORI 34

Willmar 50, Sartell 31

Alexandria 76, Tech 41

Brainerd 56, Sauk Rapids-Rice 42

Cathedral 60, Milaca 40