Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday
The Apollo boys soccer team needed overtime to get past the Alexandria Cardinals 4-3 Thursday night. Logan Lommel had a pair of goals for the Eagles, and Graham Virtue netted the game-winner in overtime.
Boys Soccer
Willmar 5, Sauk Rapids 1
Tech 6, Brainerd 1
Apollo 4, Alexandria 3 (OT)
Cathedral 2, Becker 0
Girls Soccer
Apollo 4, Alexandria 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Willmar 1
Becker 3, Cathedral 2
Volleyball
Rocori 3, Alexandria 0
Brainerd 3, Apollo 1
Willmar 3, Sartell 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Tech 1
Cathedral 3, Foley 1