Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, September 11th

The Rocori girls soccer team will host Brainerd at 5:30 Tuesday evening in Cold Spring. The Spartans are currently 0-3 on the season, while the Warriors check in with a record of 3-1.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Cathedral @ St. John’s Prep 3:15

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell 5 PM

Apollo @ Willmar 5 PM

Girls Soccer

Tech @ Elk River 5 PM

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Cathedral @ St. John’s Prep 5:15

Willmar @ Apollo 7 PM

Volleyball

Cathedral vs Heritage Christian Academy 5 PM

Tech @ Sartell

Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Rocori @ Apollo