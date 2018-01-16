Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, January 16th

Dave Overlund

The Sauk Centre Mainstreeters beat the Cathedral girls basketball team 76-37 Monday night in Sauk Centre. The loss drops the Crusaders to 11-2 on the season.

Cathedral will play at Albany Thursday night. Tip-off is slated for 7:15.

TUESDAY
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar 7:15
Apollo @ ROCORI 7:15
Tech @ Sartell 7:15

Boys Basketball 
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Delano 7 PM
Sartell @ Fergus Falls 7:15 PM
Apollo @ Monticello 7:15 PM
Albany @ Cathedral 7:15 PM

Girls Hockey 
Willmar @ Storm N Sabres

Boys Hockey 
Sartell @ Little Falls
STMA @ St. Cloud

