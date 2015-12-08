Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, December 8th

The Apollo Eagles boys hockey team is set to take on Alexandria Tuesday night at the MAC in St. Cloud. Both teams are 1-1 this season. The game can be heard on AM 1240 and on WJON.com.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Sartell @ Tech

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Monticello

Fergus Falls @ River Lakes

Girls Hockey

River Lakes @ Fergus Falls

Alexandria @ St. Cloud

Boys Basketball

Alexandria @ ROCORI

Apollo @ Tech

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Cathedral @ Foley

Girls Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell

ROCORI @ Alexandria

Tech @ Apollo

Pequot Lakes @ Cathedral