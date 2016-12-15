Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday

Dave Overlund

The Sartell Sabres boys hockey team will take on the St. Cloud cooperative team Thursday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Sabres are 3-0-2 on the season, while St. Cloud checks in at 1-2-1.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball
Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids- Rice
Tech @ Willmar
Alexandria @ Apollo
Bemidji @ Sartell
Albany @ ROCORI

Boys Hockey
River Lakes @ Willmar

Girls Hockey
St. Cloud @ Totino-Grace
River Lakes @ Sartell/Sauk Rapids

Girls Basketball
Apollo @ Big Lake

