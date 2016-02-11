Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday
The Apollo Eagles boys basketball team heads to Cold Spring Thursday night to take on the ROCORI Spartans. The Eagles are are 14-10 overall this season and have won five of six heading into tonight's contest. The Spartans have won back-to-back games on the heels of a five game losing streak.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar
Tech @ Sartell
Boys Hockey
Apollo @ River Lakes
Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell @ Alexandria
Cathedral @ Holy Family Catholic
Girls Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo