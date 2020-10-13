Prep Soccer Scores And Schedule

The Apollo and Tech boys soccer teams will meet up Thursday in the Section 8A sub-section semifinals after winning their respective matches on Monday. The Eagles defeated Minnewaska 7-1, while the Tigers topped Sauk Rapids-Rice 1-0.

The other half of the bracket saw Cathedral advance past Rocori via forfeit, while Sartell beat Little Falls 4-1.

On Tuesday, the girls soccer playoffs will continue.

Section 8A Boys Soccer

Sartell 4, Little Falls 1

Tech 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Apollo 7, Minnewaska 1

THURSDAY

Apollo @ Tech 7 PM

Sartell @ Cathedral 7 PM

Winners meet Tuesday

Girls Soccer

Apollo @ Little Falls 4 PM

Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 4 PM

Melrose @ Cathedral 7 PM