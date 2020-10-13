Prep Soccer Scores And Schedule
The Apollo and Tech boys soccer teams will meet up Thursday in the Section 8A sub-section semifinals after winning their respective matches on Monday. The Eagles defeated Minnewaska 7-1, while the Tigers topped Sauk Rapids-Rice 1-0.
The other half of the bracket saw Cathedral advance past Rocori via forfeit, while Sartell beat Little Falls 4-1.
On Tuesday, the girls soccer playoffs will continue.
Section 8A Boys Soccer
Sartell 4, Little Falls 1
Tech 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Apollo 7, Minnewaska 1
THURSDAY
Apollo @ Tech 7 PM
Sartell @ Cathedral 7 PM
Winners meet Tuesday
Girls Soccer
Apollo @ Little Falls 4 PM
Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 4 PM
Melrose @ Cathedral 7 PM