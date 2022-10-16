Prep Soccer Playoff Results; Tech Swimmers Take 3rd at True Team
Girls Soccer:
Section 8A Semifinals
Cathedral 2, St. John's Prep 0
(Hope Schueller and Nora Simones each scored goals and Taylar Schaefer and Kallie Jerzak each had assists. Amelia Newiger earned her 7th shutout in net. Cathedral
Hillcrest Lutheran 2, Fergus Falls 1
(Cathedral will play Hillcrest Lutheran Tuesday October 18th at 7:30 p.m. in Sauk Centre in the section 8A Final)
Section 8AA Semifinals
Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Buffalo 1
STMA 2, Elk River 1
(Sartell-St. Stephen will host STMA Tuesday in the section 83A Final Tuesday afternoon at 4pm)
East Grand Forks 4, Tech 0
Alexandria 1, Detroit Lakes 0
(East Grand Forks will play Alexandria in the Section 8AA Finals at Fergus Falls at 7pm Tuesday).
Boys Soccer:
Section 8A Semifinals
Cathedral 4, Central Minnesota Christian 1
(Joe Torborg scored twice and both Jack Stang and Blake Newiger scored once for Cathedral)
Fergus Falls 3, Hillcrest Lutheran 2
(Cathedral will play Fergus Falls in the Section 8A Final Tuesday at 5:30pm in Sauk Centre)
Girls Swimming/Diving:
The Tech girls swimming/diving team took 3rd place at the True Team meet Saturday. The podium placements for Tech are below:
200 Medley Relay - 2nd place - Katelyn Siers, Aliina Gustin, Kierstyn Nelson, Sydney Gustin
