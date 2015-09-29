Prep Scores And Scoreboard- Tuesday
The Tech Tiger boys soccer team continued their excellent 2015 season with a 14-0 win over Fergus Falls. The Tigers are 9-1-1 overall and 6-1-1 in the Central Lakes Conference this season.
ELSEWHERE:
Sauk Rapids-Rice upset Apollo 3-2
GIRLS SOCCER:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, St. John's Prep 0
VOLLEYBALL:
ROCORI 3, Buffalo 0
Big Lake 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
TUESDAY:
Boys Soccer:
Becker @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Apollo @ ROCORI 5 PM
Brainerd @ Moorhead 5 PM
Sartell @ Tech 7 PM
Willmar @ Fergus Falls 7 PM
Cathedral @ Little Falls 7 PM
Girls Soccer:
Tech @ Sartell 5 PM
ROCORI @ Apollo 7 PM
Brainerd @ Moorhead 7 PM
Cathedral @ Alexandria 7 PM
Volleyball:
Sauk Rapids @ Fergus Falls 7 PM
Sartell @ Apollo 7 PM
Brainerd @ Bemidji 7 PM
Willmar @ Alexandria 7 PM
ROCORI @ Tech 7 PM
Zimmerman @ Cathedral 7 PM