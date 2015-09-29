Prep Scores And Scoreboard- Tuesday

The Tech Tiger boys soccer team continued their excellent 2015 season with a 14-0 win over Fergus Falls. The Tigers are 9-1-1 overall and 6-1-1 in the Central Lakes Conference this season.

ELSEWHERE:

Sauk Rapids-Rice upset Apollo 3-2

GIRLS SOCCER:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, St. John's Prep 0

VOLLEYBALL:

ROCORI 3, Buffalo 0

Big Lake 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

TUESDAY:

Boys Soccer:

Becker @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Apollo @ ROCORI 5 PM

Brainerd @ Moorhead 5 PM

Sartell @ Tech 7 PM

Willmar @ Fergus Falls 7 PM

Cathedral @ Little Falls 7 PM

Girls Soccer:

Tech @ Sartell 5 PM

ROCORI @ Apollo 7 PM

Brainerd @ Moorhead 7 PM

Cathedral @ Alexandria 7 PM

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids @ Fergus Falls 7 PM

Sartell @ Apollo 7 PM

Brainerd @ Bemidji 7 PM

Willmar @ Alexandria 7 PM

ROCORI @ Tech 7 PM

Zimmerman @ Cathedral 7 PM